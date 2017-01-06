Arrested in Oklahoma nearly two months ago, now he’s back to face manslaughter charges

A man charged in the death of a man detectives say was beaten at a homeless camp in Bradenton has been booked into the Manatee County jail to face the charge nearly two months after his arrest in Oklahoma.
Christopher Haney, 39, was booked into the Manatee County jail Wednesday and charged with negligent homicide. He is being held without bond.
On May 28, Lorenzo Thomas, 51, had gone to give a blanket to a friend at a homeless camp in the 1300 block of 27th Avenue West in Bradenton. Deputies later learned that when Thomas was unable to find his friend and was leaving the camp, he was attacked.
Thomas was hit in the head with some kind of stick, knocking him to the ground by his attacker, who was later identified as Christopher David Haney by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas looked up and saw a “skinny white male with a pony tail” when he realized what had happened. He was treated at a local hospital for his injuries, including a cut to his head and busted lip, but was released on June 1.
Thomas was found unresponsive by family June 3, and when paramedics arrived, they was pronounced dead.
Charges were not filed until November after detectives received the Medical Examiner’s Office’s that had ruled the death a homicide. The medical examiner ruled that the injuries he had suffered in the beating had contributed to his death. Haney had been identified as a suspect in the attack.
Detectives later obtained an arrest warrant charging Haney with manslaughter that week and he was arrested the same night by the Creek County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma.
On Thursday, Haney was booked into the Manatee County jail after being transported from Oklahoma.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments