Crime

January 6, 2017 10:04 AM

Sarasota deputies investigating North Port shooting

By Hannah Morse

North Port

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at U.S. 41 at River Road in North Port on Friday morning.

Deputies received a call around 7:14 a.m. and it occured in the northbound left turn lane of River Road.

One person was transported to a hospital and all parties are accounted for, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4915.

Crime

