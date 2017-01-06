Sarasota deputies investigating North Port shooting

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at U.S. 41 at River Road in North Port on Friday morning.
Shooting investigation, 41 & River Rd., North Port. All parties involved accounted for. 1 person transported. Traffic slow but flowing. pic.twitter.com/PWw0jS6IjY— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) January 6, 2017
Deputies received a call around 7:14 a.m. and it occured in the northbound left turn lane of River Road.
Additional photos from shooting investigation. No new info to report. All involved parties accounted for, no threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/jle2tgg7Ek— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) January 6, 2017
One person was transported to a hospital and all parties are accounted for, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4915.
Comments