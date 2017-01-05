Personal trainer, business owner charged in domestic incident

A Palmetto business owner was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge after he allegedly tried to smother a woman with a teddy bear and choke her before speeding away.
Charles J. Chestnut III, 26, of Bradenton, is owner and head trainer at Chestnut Performance Training (CPT Nation), according to the business website. Chestnut was arrested on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, a second-degree felony, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit.
Reports show the 29-year-old victim told officials Chestnut attempted to choke her during an argument Tuesday around 2 a.m.
The woman told deputies Chestnut became angry after the argument and came to her home to talk. After he arrived, the argument became heated once again.
Chestnut allegedly threw items “all over the floor” of her bedroom, “trashing” the room.
That’s when he allegedly cut open a teddy bear and attempted to smother her face repeatedly as he pushed her against the wall, according to the report.
Chestnut then went outside and walked around to the back door. The woman went outside to meet him when he allegedly grabbed her from behind with his arm around her neck and began choking her, according to the report.
He squeezed the woman’s hand “very hard with rage” and said his “final good-byes” before he got on his motorcycle and took off, according to the report.
The woman refused EMS treatment and did not have any injuries, the report said. Court records show she filed for a domestic injunction separately from the criminal case Tuesday.
Chestnut was booked in the Manatee County Jail on Wednesday and was being held without bond as of Thursday evening, according to jail records.
A stalking injunction was also filed against Chestnut in December 2015 but was later dismissed, court records show.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments