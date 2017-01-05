Boy, 10, shot to death at Tampa Bay apartments

Clearwater police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old boy.
According to Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter, the shooting happened at the Lindru Garden Apartments, 711 S. Lincoln Ave. Police and paramedics were called to the scene just before 8:30 a.m.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene in a bottom-floor apartment.
“It’s a tragedy in all respects,” Slaughter said. “The family is in distress. They are overcome with grief. Clearwater paramedics did everything they could to treat the juvenile but the juvenile did pass away.”
Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting at this time. Details of the shooting and the child’s identity have not been released. Slaughter added that the handgun involved in the shooting appears to belong to the residents.
Slaughter did not say if the shooting was accidental, self-inflicted or some other situation took place.
“There are many angles we will have to look at,” he said. “We will be looking at all potential angles.”
