Trial date set in murder case against high school senior

A trial date has been set in the case against an 18-year-old Palmetto teen charged with murder in the fatal shooting of another teen.
Da’Quan Gaskin, 18, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the days following 18-year-old Alexander Anderson’s fatal shooting.
In November, the State Attorney increased the severity of the charge to second-degree murder with a firearm when it formally filed the case. Gaskin faces up to life in prison and is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.
On Wednesday morning, Gaskin appeared before Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll and the case was set to go to trial during the two-week trial period that begins Nov. 13.
Anderson’s body was found around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 2, lying in a pool of blood in the 2000 block of First Avenue East.
During the investigation by the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit, detectives say they learned that Anderson had been walking down the street with Gaskin and another teen. As the third teen was talking to the victim, he told detectives he saw Gaskin pull out a handgun and point it at the back of Anderson’s head, so he ran off in fear.
As the third teen ran away, he said he heard a gunshot and shortly thereafter Gaskin caught up with him and said, “I’m glad I got that over with.”
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments