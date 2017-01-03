10 wounded in 2 Miami-Dade shootings since New Year’s as police search for gunmen

For the second time since New Year’s Day, a shooting of multiple people in Miami-Dade has left a trail of bloody bodies — but miraculously, no death.
Late Monday night, it happened in Coconut Grove. There, three people were shot, including a pregnant woman who police believe was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.
On New Year’s Day, seven people were shot during a drive-by in the Little River neighborhood of Northwest Miami-Dade. In that incident, police believe the shooter used a semi-automatic weapon, probably a rifle.
In both instances, the shooter or shooters remain free and the motives — if police know them — haven’t been shared publicly. Though details of the Coconut Grove shooting were still sketchy by mid-morning, there may have been an exchange of gunfire. Police said one weapon was recovered.
It was just before midnight Monday in Coconut Grove, when, according to police and witness accounts, someone approached an apartment complex on Grand Avenue near Elizabeth Street on foot and opened fire.
By late Tuesday morning, police hadn’t released the names of those who were shot, but said one man was hit in the groin, another in the right arm and leg and that the pregnant woman was also shot in the arm.
“All are stable,” said Miami police spokeswoman Yelitza Cedano-Hernandez.
Sandra Riley said she’s the mother of one of the shooting victims. She said her son, Clarence Leonard, 34, his pregnant girlfriend Chelsea Rogers and a man named “Bo” were clustered around a set of plastic chairs when someone opened fire.
Riley said she was several blocks away on Grand Avenue and walking toward the scene when the gunfire erupted. She raced to the scene when she learned her son had been shot and rode with him in the ambulance to the hospital.
“They could have told my son to get out of the way,” she said.
Riley referred to her son as a “hustler” who really “don’t bother nobody.”
“God's probably trying to tell him something,” Riley said of her son. “Settle down. Take care of your kids.”
A day earlier, in the northwest section of Miami-Dade, a gunman in dark blue sedan pulled up to a home at Northwest 81st Street and 14th Avenue just before 6 p.m. and opened fire on a group of kids and adults who had congregated outside, police said.
Four of the seven wounded were teens. Six of the victims remained in stable condition on Tuesday. While a seventh, a 17-year-old girl named Tamyra Milfort, had more serious wounds.
One victim, 30-year-old Alfredo Hudson, was shot five times, once in the mouth.
