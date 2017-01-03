A fire reveals grow operation in home; father and son now face felony drug charges

A father and son are facing felony drug charges after a fire revealed a grow operation in their home.
Robert D. Pollitt, 55, and his son, Brandon D. Pollitt, 29, are charged with felony cultivation of cannabis. Brandon is also charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials were called to the 2437 Tangerine Drive home just before 10 a.m. Friday when the home’s fence caught fire, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A grow operation was discovered in the home when first responders went inside to evacuate anyone who might still be in the house, according to reports.
The grow operation was found in an unfinished addition of the house. Four grow lights and 19 plants were discovered in the room while individually packaged bags and containers of cannabis, along with bags of seeds, were found in a bedroom. Hanging stalks were also found in a bedroom closet, the probable cause affidavit showed.
Robert allegedly admitted to operating the grow room for about four months to support his personal drug use.
An Adderall pill, 0.1 grams of heroin and 0.1 grams of fentanyl were found in a small container on the bedroom dresser. A second small container holding 32.2 grams of THC resin was also found on the dresser, according to reports. THC is the psychoactive chemical in cannabis.
Legal and other documents with Brandon’s name on them were also found in the bedroom, connecting him to the room.
Brandon allegedly told officials during an investigation he smoked cannabis and wasn’t sure if there was any in his room.
Both men were released Friday night on bonds totaling $9,000, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
