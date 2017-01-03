Varsity basketball player shot dead on New Year’s Day, officials say

VALRICO A 17-year-old who was shot to death on New Year’s Day has been identified as a 10th-grade student and varsity basketball player at Brandon High School, according to the Hillsborough County School District and the Tampa Bay Times.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Deputies were called out to a home on Cabbage Palm Drive in Valrico Sunday night in response to a shooting, Bay News 9 reported.
The victim, Jayquon Johnson, 17, was transported to a local hospital where he died.
Officials said the shooter stayed at the scene until officials arrived and is being questioned by detectives.
They're also interviewing potential witnesses.
Deputies did not immediately release any other names or additional details about what happened.
Johnson was 6-foot-10 and 245 pounds, according to the MaxPreps website, and had been on the varsity basketball team at Brandon High since his freshman year. He played center and wore No. 23.
He had also earned a spot on Team Breakdown, an Amateur Athletic Union team.
