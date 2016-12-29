Police say a robbery suspect rode off on a bicycle with a woman’s purse

Officials are seeking the identity of a suspect who rode off on a bicycle with a woman’s purse.
The victim, a 58-year-old woman, got out of her vehicle and walked toward the apartment building at 3340 Lake Bayshore Drive. That’s when the suspect rode up on a bicycle beside her around 9:35 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
When the suspect approached the woman, he said “excuse me” and as she turned, grabbed her purse from her left shoulder and continued to bike south through the apartment complex, according to the release.
Inside the purse was $40 in cash, credit cards, identification, a cell phone and other items.
The suspect is described as a 25- to 30 year-old white male wearing a gray jacket with a hoodie, standing approximately 6 feet tall.
Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or send an anonymous tip to manateecrimestoppers.com.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
