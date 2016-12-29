They ordered a cashier to empty the drawer, now police are looking for them

Police are looking for two men after they forced a cashier at a local store to empty the cash register.
Bradenton Police responded to the armed robbery call in the 2100 block of 1st Street West at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the department.
Police say two Hispanic males entered the El Paso Market brandishing firearms. One suspect ordered the cashier to empty the register before both men fled the store.
The men possibly headed south on 1st Street West in a black SUV, the release stated.
Anyone with information with regard on this case is asked to call Bradenton Police Detective Michael Page at 941-932- 9314. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866- 634-8477 or send an anonymous E-Tip to www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
