Fatal shooting suspect not the only one hiding, victim’s family says

Jose Armando Alonzo-Lopez’s family is urging witnesses to step forward as detectives search for the suspect in Alonzo-Lopez’s fatal shooting.
Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to El Paisano bar, 5803 15th St. E. in Oneco, at 2:34 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting with injuries. They arrived to find Jose Armando Alonzo-Lopez, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Alonzo-Lopez was taken to Blake Medical Center, but later died during emergency surgery.
Carlos Valdovinos-Aguirre, 25, is now wanted in the fatal shooting. Originally from Mexico, Valdovinos-Aguirre is said to be tall and thin.
Deputies don’t know if Valdovinos-Aguirre has fled the area but are continuing to search for him locally since they have not received any information to the contrary, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow.
“Everything should have been caught on video and there are some witnesses that haven't come forward,” stepfather Todd Lovely said.
Lovely asked that anyone who has seen Valdovinos-Aguirre, or know where he is and may have helped him hide, to contact law enforcement.
Detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit have continued to search for Valdovinos-Aguirre since they first identified him as a person of interest in the fatal shooting Monday afternoon. As the case developed, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Valdovinos-Aguirre with murder.
Anyone with information about the case or Valdovinos-Aguirre’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, ext. 2519. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or submit an e-tip online at manateecrimestoppers.com.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments