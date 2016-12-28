Two men arrested after ‘buy bust’ nets heroin, marijuana

Two men are facing drug-related charges after the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office organized a buy Wednesday afternoon.
A detective with the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Division had previously purchased heroin and cocaine from Willie Brown, according to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
A “buy bust” was arranged to take place in the 6000 block of 14th Street West. At the location, $80 worth of heroin was purchased from Brown, according to the release. Brown, 31, was arrested without incident.
Officials found “a trafficking amount” of heroin in his possession, along with a felony amount of marijuana, according to the release.
A second man, 26-year-old Timothy Steele, was in the passenger seat of the vehicle. Steele was arrested on a charge of possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.
Officials report no one was injured during the operation.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
