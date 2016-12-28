Crime

December 28, 2016 10:18 PM

Two men arrested after ‘buy bust’ nets heroin, marijuana

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Bradenton

Two men are facing drug-related charges after the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office organized a buy Wednesday afternoon.

A detective with the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Division had previously purchased heroin and cocaine from Willie Brown, according to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

A “buy bust” was arranged to take place in the 6000 block of 14th Street West. At the location, $80 worth of heroin was purchased from Brown, according to the release. Brown, 31, was arrested without incident.

Officials found “a trafficking amount” of heroin in his possession, along with a felony amount of marijuana, according to the release.

A second man, 26-year-old Timothy Steele, was in the passenger seat of the vehicle. Steele was arrested on a charge of possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

Officials report no one was injured during the operation.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos