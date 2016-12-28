Man out on probation faces more car burglary charges

While others dug into their dinners at Longhorn Steakhouse Tuesday evening, one man couldn’t help but notice someone who looked like they were trying to break into cars in the parking lot.
As it turns out, that someone had been released from jail on probation in September for car burglary charges, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of 4502 14th St. W., the witness said he saw 39-year-old Ryan P. Morrison walk up to three cars, look around and then pull on the handles to try to open them. With no luck, the witness then saw Morrison zigzag his way through more cars toward the parking lot of Olive Garden, just north of the steakhouse restaurant.
The witness the called law enforcement when he lost sight of Morrison, according to the sheriff’s office.
A deputy in the special Community Oriented Policing unit was patrolling the area for retail theft and found Morrison walking in front of the Ross store. According to the sheriff’s office, Morrison was identified by the witness and arrested.
Morrison faces charges of probation violation, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
