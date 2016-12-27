Two injured after car crashes into water

Two Bradenton roommates came away from a crash with minor injuries after their car traveled over the wall of the Cortez Bridge and into the water Monday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Brittany Johnson, 24, was driving with her 28-year-old roommate eastbound on Cortez Road West just east of Gulf Drive North around 10 p.m. Johnson lost control of the car, swerved into westbound lanes and hit a concrete barrier.
The 2010 Nissan Sentra then went over the wall and spun 180 degrees into the water north of the bridge, according to FHP.
Johnson and her passenger were taken to Blake Medical Center. She was charged with careless driving.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
