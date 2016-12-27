Grandmother finds bullet hole in Manatee residence

A 66-year-old grandmother found a bullet hole through her window Monday night, and deputies noted the incident may or may not be related to her grandson.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the grandmother heard three gunshots while in her home in the 600 block of 30th Street East around 10 p.m. She and her grandson went out to investigate and found a bullet hole through her window shade, but no casings were in the street or immediate area.
According to the report, the grandson said an acquaintance of his has been giving him trouble because the acquaintance believes the grandson stole his dirt bike. No one was reported injured.
The sheriff’s office Violent Crimes Task Force took over the investigation as a shooting into an occupied residence.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
