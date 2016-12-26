Person of interest identified in shooting

0:56 Miami-Dade SWAT combats rise of synthetic heroin Pause

0:52 Sarasota police attempt to identify drive-by shooting suspects

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:29 Bayshore beats Sickles on buzzer-beater at Lady Ram Jam Tournament

3:04 Red Dog Maynard publishes book on Manatee scouting

2:21 Mother and daughter arrested after reporting assault: 'That could have been anybody'

1:16 Miami singers get their shot at being part of Hamilton