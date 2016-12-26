Man injured by wrench in carjacking

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom Pause

2:21 Mother and daughter arrested after reporting assault: 'That could have been anybody'

1:16 Miami singers get their shot at being part of Hamilton

2:21 Bernie Cheeseman named Manatee County government 2016 Employee of the Year

0:29 Bayshore beats Sickles on buzzer-beater at Lady Ram Jam Tournament

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting

0:40 Body of Bradenton woman found dead near Terra Ceia Preserve State Park

0:56 Braden River Antiques operates in heart of Town of Manatee