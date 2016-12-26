Man injured by wrench in carjacking

A Ruskin man staying at an Ellenton hotel was attacked in the parking lot before his car was nearly stolen early Monday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The man parked at Sleep Inn, located at 5605 18th St. E., around 5 a.m. to get a room when he said an unknown man came up to him and hit him on the head with a lug wrench.
According to the sheriff’s office, the unknown suspect attempted to leave the scene in the victim’s car, but drove down a route with no outlet. The suspect got out of the car and escaped in a dark red SUV driven by an unknown woman.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 866-634-8477.
