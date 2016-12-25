One man injured in early morning shooting

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting Pause

0:40 Body of Bradenton woman found dead near Terra Ceia Preserve State Park

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:51 Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish

0:25 Desmond Blue making best of football second chance

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

0:29 Bayshore beats Sickles on buzzer-beater at Lady Ram Jam Tournament

2:21 Mother and daughter arrested after reporting assault: 'That could have been anybody'

1:16 Miami singers get their shot at being part of Hamilton