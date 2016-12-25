One man injured in early morning shooting

One person was injured when an unidentified individual fired a single shot from inside a vehicle that struck a man standing in front of a house early Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Turner, 27, was standing in front of a house with two other people in the 2300 block of 18th Street East shortly before 2 a.m. when a white vehicle stopped in front of the house, according to the MCSO release.
Turner and the other two subjects had noticed the vehicle circling the block. Turner was struck in the leg; no one else was injured, according to the news release. Turner is hospitalized and in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Comments