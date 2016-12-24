Two men beaten, robbed by four suspects

Two men were pistol whipped and robbed Friday evening after arriving home and being accosted by four suspects, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The two victims, ages 30 and 35, were traveling in a vehicle along 13th Street East when they passed four black males riding bicycles, the release said. After the vehicle turned into a driveway in the 5800 block of 13th Street East and the victims exited, the four suspects in their early 20s rushed them, the release said.
They demanded that the victims look away and not look at their faces, and two of the suspects brandished firearms, the release said.
The guns were described as black semiautomatic .45-caliber pistols. The two victims were beaten in the head with the guns and also were punched in and around their faces, the release said. The suspects then emptied the victims’ pants pockets, taking cellphones and a wallet before fleeing.
One of the suspects was wearing a red hat and one was wearing a red plaid shirt. No additional descriptions were available.
The two victims were treated for minor lacerations to the back of their heads.
