Substitute teacher facing additional molestation charge

A substitute teacher already facing charges of molesting three girls is now facing an additional charge of molestation.
Brad Bellingar, 30, of Ellenton, was arrested last month and charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12 years old or younger by an adult 18 years or older. He has remained in custody at the Manatee County jail since his Nov. 30 arrest.
Bellingar knew all three of the victims from outside of school.
On Thursday, Bellingar was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child older than 12 years old but younger than 16 by an adult 18 years or older. He is now being held on bonds totaling $185,000.
Detectives initially said it was unknown if there were any other victims Bellingar may have sexually abused but they could not rule it out.
Bellingar has been removed from the school district’s list of substitute teachers since his initial arrest, and he last taught at a school on Nov. 18.
Anyone with any information about the case can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747- 3011, ext. 1906.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments