Police ID woman’s body found in alley

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found in an alleyway Wednesday morning.
St. Petersburg police said the body of 22-year-old Taylor A. McAllister was found behind homes in the 2100 block of 63rd Avenue South shortly before 8 a.m.
Police said a man was salvaging aluminum cans in the area when he saw McAllister's body in an alleyway. He and another neighbor called 911.
Based upon evidence at the scene, detectives determined that McAllister was the victim of a homicide.
Police said the victim lives in Pinellas County but is not a resident of St. Petersburg.
An autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning to determine the exact cause of death.
If anyone has information on this crime, you can call 727-893-7780.
