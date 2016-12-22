Bradenton pair face drug, gun charges

Detectives have arrested two Bradenton residents after a one-month investigation into the possible sale of narcotics at their home.
According to the Bradenton Police Department, the narcotics unit Wednesday executed a search warrant in the 800 block of 28th Street Circle East. In the residence, police found packaged marijuana, Xanax, liquid methadone, cash, two handguns, one rifle and multiple articles of drug paraphernalia, according to police.
Brandon Reese, 33, and Jessica Dort, 26, were interviewed and subsequently arrested. Reese was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a child care facility and possession of Xanax, liquid methadone and drug paraphernalia. Dort was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Bradenton Police Detective Andres Perez at 941-932-9354 or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers by calling 866-634-8477 or go online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
Comments