Suspect in armed robbery admitted to crime, police said. But he didn't want his picture taken.

Police Thursday arrested the suspect in the armed robbery of a Bradenton convenience store.
Tyrone Burns, 27, was arrested Thursday morning after he admitted to police he had robbed The Little Country Store, 825 15th St. E., according to Lt. James Racky.
At 8:10 a.m. Dec. 15, police responded to The Little Country Store after the store clerk reported that he had been robbed at knife-point. The clerk suffered a small cut on her lip.
Burns had been identified earlier this week as the suspect wanted for the armed robbery.
Early Thursday morning, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office found Burns in Oneco and he was brought to the Bradenton Police Department headquarters for questioning.
“A little bit into the questioning, he did admit to committing that armed robbery at The Little Country Store, didn’t give us a great reason as to why but he put himself there and admitted to doing it,” Racky said.
Burns, who was said to be armed and dangerous, was arrested without any incident, Racky said.
“Get out of my face,” Burns said repeatedly as the Bradenton Herald photographed him being loaded into the sheriff’s office van to be taken to the Manatee County jail.
Anyone with information on the case can call Bradenton Police detective Eleazar Garcia at 941-932-9373 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or go online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
