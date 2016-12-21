Mom arrested after second baby dies while co-sleeping

A Polk County woman is facing aggravated manslaughter charges in the death of her newborn — the second time a baby has died in her custody, the sheriff's office said.
Erin Piche-Pitts, 25, of Winter Haven, was arrested Tuesday.
The incident occurred in October. The sheriff's office said the baby — identified as Javier — woke up and began crying.
"Erin prepared a bottle of formula, took the baby from the bassinette located directly next to her bed, and propped the baby up with a pillow next her to her in her own bed, and placed his head in the crook of her arm," the Sheriff's Office said in a news relese. "Erin then fell asleep. When she woke up approximately 2.5 hours later, the baby was unresponsive."
According to investigators, a similar incident occurred in 2009. In that incident, 13-day-old Angela died.
"You can't wait for her to smother the third one," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "It's obvious she doesn't pay attention. She's got a criminal history."
Judd said Piche-Pitts had used drugs while she was pregnant and had been warned about the dangers of "co-sleeping," or sharing a bed with a baby. Cosleeping is not illegal in Florida but discouraged.
"And now she's co-slept and killed another one. Not one, another one," Judd said.
