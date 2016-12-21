Up to $13,000 in rewards for hit-and-run driver’s conviction

A reward of up to $13,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver who killed a 41-year-old Temple Terrace man on Halloween.
Clarence Johnson died of his injuries after being struck around midnight by what’s believed to be a Ford Super Duty pickup truck or van. The vehicle was headed west on State Road 64 near Southwest Oak Point Drive while Johnson was walking east on the westbound lane.
Manatee Crime Stoppers posted a reward of $3,000 for information leading to an arrest, while anonymous private donors have added $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Florida Highway Patrol at 941-751-8350. To be eligible for the reward, anyone can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or visit www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
