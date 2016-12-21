Police looking for man who asked child if they wanted ‘treats or goodies’

A suspicious man who asked from his car if a child wanted “treats or goodies” is being investigated by the Bradenton Police Department.
The child was standing outside of Sea Breeze Elementary School, 3601 71st St. W., on Tuesday when they were approached by a man in what was described as a dirty, newer model white four-door car. He asked the child to get into the car, but the child instead ran to the school.
The man was described as tall and heavy set with dark hair, no facial hair and possibly a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm, according to police. At the time, the man described as maybe in his 20s was wearing a dark shirt and a red baseball cap.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or Det. Michael Page at 941-932-9314. To remain anonymous, anyone can contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or go online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
