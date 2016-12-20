Father faces charges after allegedly punching son during argument

A father faces felony charges after an alleged fight with his teenage son over the weekend.
Eduardo H. Alvarez, 33, appeared in court Monday after he was arrested on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and abuse of a child without great bodily harm.
Alvarez had a first appearance in court before Judge Robert A. Farrance on Monday. Using an interpreter, Farrance ordered him to have no contact with the victim and placed him on supervised release.
His bond was set at $750 on each of the charges. He was released from the Manatee County jail on Monday, jail records indicate.
Alvarez is accused of punching his 15-year-old son and giving him a bloody nose Sunday night in their home in the 5000 block of 19th Street West.
The father and son had a fight the night before that landed the 15-year-old in the juvenile booking facility after he was arrested for domestic battery for allegedly striking his father, according to reports.
That incident is what sparked Sunday’s altercation, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit. Alvarez allegedly punched his son, held him on the ground, got him in a headlock “impeding the victim’s ability to breathe,” and continuing to punch him, according to the report.
He eventually let go of the boy, who then left the home and contacted officials.
A deputy who responded to the scene noticed the boy bleeding from his nose and saw injuries to face and neck. The boy was treated at the scene.
Alvarez told officials the boy swung at him first, then he pushed him to the bed but denied striking him. Alvarez said any injuries were likely sustained in a fight the night before, according to the report.
The deputy noted a minor scratch on Alvarez’s face, and a bruise on his eye that appeared to be healing.
The incident that occurred the night before took place on the road in front of the home, where Alvarez allegedly held the boy down before the 15-year-old attacked him after an argument, according to the report.
The boy is no longer living in the home, Alvarez told the judge Monday.
Alvarez was charged with battery in 2013 and 2008, but the charges were dropped, according to court records. A domestic violence charge was also dismissed in 2011.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments