Sister of crime ring members sentenced to federal prison

A Bradenton woman with ties to a crime ring was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Tuesday, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Delexsia Harris, 24, the sister of men convicted of running a crime ring in Manatee and Sarasota counties, was convicted Sept. 22 on charges of tampering with witnesses and obstruction of justice. Harris was indicted on the charges May 25.
Harris threatened and intimidated people scheduled as witnesses in a separate federal trial that involved six people, according to testimony during the four-day trial, the release said. At least one of her brothers was involved in the case.
Harris threatened witnesses in person and on social media, saying those who cooperated with law enforcement would be hurt or killed. Harris even threatened to kill one victim and her children.
Trial testimony also demonstrated that Harris helped solicit a false alibi and lied to law enforcement following the murder of Ceola Lazier on July 3, 2012, according to the release.
During the trial at the U.S. District Court, prosecutors presented evidence that Harris had participated in the murder along with her brother and another man. She later told police officers that the killers were two unknown men driving a white Mercedes Benz, according to the release.
Harris’ brother, Charlie “Mr. 30N32” Green, and the other man, Jerry W. “Jerk” Green, were convicted of the shooting death of Lazier on Sept. 8.
Four other men were sentenced that day — Corey “James” Harris, Napoleon “Pole” “Mr. 760” Harris, Nathaniel “Popo” “Lil Brown” Harris and Deonte “Tang” Martin —on various charges, including murder, conspiracy, robbery and drug trafficking.
The men all face life in prison and are scheduled to be sentenced separately the week of Jan. 19.
Harris’ case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Natalie Adams and Shauna Hale and investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments