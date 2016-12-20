Cops say convenience store robbery suspect is armed and dangerous

Detectives have identified the suspect from Thursday’s armed robbery of a local convenience store, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Tyrone Burns, 27, is considered to be armed and dangerous and may be in possession of a knife, according to police. He is 5-feet 1-inch, weighs between 160 and 180 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo across his neck that reads, “BLOOD.”
Police say Burns is considered homeless and is said to frequent the drug areas of Manatee County. A warrant for his arrest has been signed by a judge.
On Thursday at 8:10 a.m., police responded to The Little Country Store, 825 15th St. E., where the suspect is said to have held the store clerk at knifepoint. The victim had a small cut on her lip, according to the report. At the time, the suspect was wearing a black Chicago White Sox jacket, black jeans, black shoes and a black beanie.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Bradenton Police detective Eleazar Garcia at 941-932-9373 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by calling 866-634-8477 or go online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
