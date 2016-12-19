Bradenton man accused of murder to appear before judge

A white Lexus riddled with bullet holes was found by deputies. Blood on the car’s hood and bumper led a red trail to the body of 40-year-old Roger Clinton, who lay face down with possible shotgun injuries to his back and chest.
It was 9:46 p.m. on Saturday when the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office got the call of a shooting with injuries in the 600 block of 33rd Avenue Drive East, according to the probable cause affidavit. A sworn witness said he was standing next to his car when he saw a man he knew as “Dread” hold a shotgun and say, “What you said you’re going to do me (expletive).”
Clinton and “Dread” were arguing in the middle of the street and both men had been drinking, according to the witness.
The witness heard one loud shot followed by the sound of shattering glass.
Tarance “Dread” Gordon, 36, who was arrested about four hours after the shooting, faces a charge of second-degree murder. He is expected to appear before a judge Monday.
Friends and family took to social media to share their condolences. A few called Clinton by his nickname, “Tire Kit.”
Two of his sons, Tytron and Rashardd Clinton, posted photos of their father on Facebook.
“All these deaths don’t know how to take it,” one woman wrote. “Rip Tykit.”
Another man wrote, “I miss him already.... Alcohol and guns are a bad combination.”
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
