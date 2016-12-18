Man shot to death in Bradenton

A 40-year-old man was shot to death late Saturday after he got into a fight with another man who used a shotgun to kill him, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened at 9:46 p.m. Saturday. Roger Clinton was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 600 block of 33rd Avenue, Bradenton, and detectives quickly determined that Tarance Gordon, 36, was the killer, according to a news release.
Detectives obtained a warrant charging Gordon with second-degree murder, and he was arrested at 1:56 a.m. Sunday. Booking information for Gordon was not immediately available on the sheriff office’s website.
No information about why Clinton and Gordon were fighting was not included in the news release.
Manatee County court records indicate that Gordon is convicted felon with an extensive criminal history, with numerous traffic and misdemeanor charges and arrests for at least three felonies.
In December 1999, he plead no contest to a felony charge of fleeing to elude police for a July 1999 incident, and was sentenced to eight months in the county jail, with credit for time served.
In October 2003, Gordon was arrested on an aggravated battery charge, but the state attorney’s office later declined to prosecute. He was found guilty on a related marijuana possession charge and sentenced to a year of probation.
And in March 2008, Gordon was plead no contest to a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon and sentenced to 11 months, 29 days in the county jail, after Bradenton police in May 2007 executed a search warrant at his residence and found two guns and ammunition in his bedroom, according to court records.
Marc R. Masferrer: 941-745-7050, @mrmasferrer
Comments