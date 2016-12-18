Man shot to death in Bradenton

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County Pause

0:46 Sunset therapy on Anna Maria Island

3:10 Recovering drug addicts talk about their overdoses

2:55 Fire chief talks about procedures for naloxone-heavy district

0:54 Crawling your way to better health

1:25 Water's Edge of Bradenton resident on life in retirement community

4:03 Watch: New Pitbull video, paid for by Visit Florida, features state's 'sexy' beaches

2:27 Firefighters respond to drug overdose

1:31 Hurricane Hermine causes flooding in Rubonia