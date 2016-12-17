Haines City man accused of holding woman captive in a shed

HAINES CITY A Polk County man is behind bars, accused of sexually battering a woman and holding her captive in a shed.
Bertin Ocampo is being held in the Polk County jail on charges including false imprisonment and sexual battery.
The incident was reported to have happened at 2815 Orchid Drive in Haines City.
Neighbors living on the quiet street were surprised.
“Really, I don’t know what to think about that,” said Howard Johnson. “You live by people and you really don't know them.”
According to the arrest report released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the victim and Ocampo had been in a relationship for four months. The woman told deputies that during the last month is when Ocampo was alleged to have become abusive.
The report said Ocampo was accused of locking the woman in the shed during the day, along with hitting, stabbing and raping her.
Deputies said the woman came to them after Ocampo put a gun to her head.
She also reported to deputies that Ocampo let her out of the shed at night to be with him. She said he took her to her mother’s home around 60 times to see her daughter, but threatened to harm her daughter if she tried to escape.
Deputies said the woman had scabs and bruises on her when she was interviewed.
Deputies conducted a search warrant on the property on Dec. 3 and reported finding guns, ammunition and a large quantity of methamphetamine.
