A boy was shot and suspects were caught on video

Police are looking to identify two suspects and a vehicle believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting Wednesday that injured a boy, according to a release from the Sarasota Police Department.
The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of 28th Street in Sarasota shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the release said. A boy was shot twice and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery.
The suspects, described as two males between 16 and 20 years old, were last seen going north on North Washington Boulevard.
Witnesses described the vehicle as a faded blue or purple 1996 or 1997 Chevy Cavalier with a sunroof and spoiler, according to the release.
The incident remains under investigation as police work to identify the suspects.
Anyone with information on this case cam call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-364-7336 or email at Maria.Llovio@sarasotaFL.gov or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
