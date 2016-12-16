7 charged in undercover prostitution sting

Seven men ranging in ages from 20 to 75 were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution in an undercover prostitution operation Tuesday, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
The department’s street crimes unit worked in conjunction with the narcotics unit and patrol division to target people soliciting prostitutes in the 4700 block of North Tamiami Trail.
Two of the men are from Bradenton, two are from Sarasota, one is from Palmetto, one is from Port Charlotte and one is from Newman, Ga.
Five cars were also seized under City Code 33-271, which allows for cars related to prostitution or drug crimes to be impounded.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments