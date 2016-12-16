Two arrested in connection to armed carjacking

A 20-year-old man and an unnamed juvenile were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking Thursday.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, around 9 p.m. a 63-year-old man was at the Dollar Store, located at 3611 First St. E., when 20-year-old Eduardo Martinez and a juvenile asked him for a ride. The man agreed and began driving them to an unknown location in the 800 block of 32nd Avenue East, according to the sheriff’s office.
One of the suspects held what the 63-year-old man believed to be a knife up to his throat and was told to get out of the car. The man then called the cops.
A deputy found the car in the 5400 block of 15th Street Court East, but the suspects ran away. After setting up a perimeter, the two were found and each were charged with armed carjacking, according to the sheriff’s office.
