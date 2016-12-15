Cops pushed ‘home’ on the GPS and found another victim in series of burglaries

A Sarasota man is facing burglary and drug-related charges after a family member called officials to report possibly stolen items, according to a release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say they have connected 18-year-old Michael Churchfield to a series of car burglaries in the Lake Sarasota area.
Churchfield was charged with three counts of burglary, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of narcotic equipment, in connection with the burglaries, according to the release.
The investigation started around 8 a.m. Wednesday when Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a car burglary in the 6500 block of Tarawa Drive.
While investigating the report, a family member of Churchfield called officials and reported finding several possible stolen items in his home, according to the release.
Detectives found “a few dozen items,” including a GPS and a credit card, inside Churchfield’s home.
Using the “home” button on the GPS, officials discovered it came from another victim’s home on Tarawa Drive. After detectives spoke to the victim, the man checked his two vehicles and reported 22 other items missing.
Deputies found Churchfield Wednesday evening near Fruitville Road and Shade Avenue in Sarasota. A pipe and 0.1 grams of crack cocaine were also seized when Churchfield was arrested.
He is currently being held in the Sarasota County Jail on $6,500 bond. Additional charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
Detectives encourage anyone else who believes their vehicle may have been burglarized to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-1089.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
