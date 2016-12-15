Cops make arrests in smash-and-grab at gun store

Authorities are identifying suspects and making arrests in connection with a smash-and-grab at a Tampa gun shop.
The incident occurred in November. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a group of about a dozen people smashed a stolen SUV into the Tampa Arms Company on Waters Avenue.
The culprits then took as many as 40 guns from the business.
On Dec. 11, two teens were arrested in Polk County on a murder charge. Investigators said the murder weapon was one of the guns reported stolen in the Tampa Arms Company burglary.
Bay News 9's Jason Lanning reported Thursday that three more men have been arrested in Hillsborough County, possibly in connection with the November smash-and-grab.
Boniface Denavard Jr., James Moore and Gabriel Gongley were arrested on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7. They face dozens of charges for firearm theft as well as charges of grand theft auto and burglary.
So far the Sheriff's Office has been silent about their connections, if any, to the Tampa Arms burglary.
Investigators are still trying to identify other suspects in connection with the gun store smash-and-grab.
Authorities said they have video surveillance of the suspects at a 7-Eleven in Orlando and video of them trying to break into a gun store in Kissimmee.
That was the same night the group drove through the outside wall of Tampa Arms and stole the guns, according to authorities.
Comments