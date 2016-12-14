Three cars were broken into and investigators are looking to the public for help

Officials are reaching out for information after three cars were broken into between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The incidents occurred between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of 37th Avenue East, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicles were not occupied at the time they were entered.
There are no known suspects, but the incidents are under investigation, a release stated. It is unclear what, if anything, may have been taken from the vehicles.
Anyone with information on this crime, another crime that has occurred, or the exact location of a wanted person, should call Crime Stoppers of Manatee County at 866-634-TIPS (8477). Callers will be completely anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
