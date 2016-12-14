Uber driver carjacked in Bradenton

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer Pause

4:20 Dash cam video: Lakewood Ranch attorney Terra Carroll arrested on charges including driving under the influence

1:38 Honoring the Badge serves record number of children

0:52 NASA imagery shows how fast glaciers are melting

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:54 Activists protest against Burger King for alleged environmental abuses

0:52 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer captains weigh in on nationally ranked team

0:40 Heavy fog hits Bradenton

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica