Another victim connected to boyfriends accused of sexually abusing special needs men

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said there was another victim connected to the living coach and his boyfriend who were charged with sexual abuse of special needs adults Tuesday.
The new victim is a 15-year-old boy, according to the sheriff’s office. More charges were added to the two men Tuesday night.
David Makynen, 30, was contracted with the state of Florida as a supported living coach for special needs adults in multiple group homes, including in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Deputies said Makynen had sexually battered three men with special needs between the ages of 25 and 50. According to the arrest warrant, Makynen’s boyfriend Jeremiah Damsgaard facilitated sex between Makynen and the 25-year-old victim.
Damsgaard had been accused of one count of lewd and lascivious battery and four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a 14-year-old victim. He had been also charged with sexual battery on a 29-year-old victim in the care of Makynen, according to the warrant. Damsgaard had no affiliation with the group homes.
On Tuesday night, four more counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim 12 to 16 years old were added to Damsgaard’s list of charges. One count of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim 12 to 16 years old was added to Makynen’s charges.
The Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities, which is the state office that is in charge of training and supported living coach certifications, said Makynen passed a Level 2 background check and completed training to become a supported living coach. APD communications director Melanie Etters said Makynen was terminated in light of the allegations.
“The Agency for Persons with Disabilities has a zero tolerance policy of any form of abuse or exploitation of individuals with disabilities, and we hold our providers to the highest level of accountability,” Etters said in an email. “APD is working with all current and former clients to ensure they are taken care of.”
Detectives also discovered fraud allegations during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office, which will be investigated by the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
Both men remain in the Manatee County jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
