Man caught breaking into car on school parking lot

A man is in jail after he was allegedly seen going through a car in a school parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
An 18-year-old man was taken to jail Tuesday in connection with the incident, though it was unclear what charge he is facing.
A witness allegedly saw a man breaking into and taking items from an unoccupied truck in the staff parking lot of Bayshore High School on 34th Street West around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
School staff and a school resource officer were notified of the incident and the man was detained until the school resource officer arrived, the release said.
During the investigation, a stereo was recovered and returned to the victim, according to the release.
