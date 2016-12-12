Cops say chase ends with arrests of suspects in burglary ring

Three juveniles and a man were arrested Friday on felony grand theft auto charges in connection with a serious of vehicle burglaries and thefts along the west coast of Florida, officials announced Monday.
The burglaries are believed to have occurred over several weeks in the Tampa Bay area, according to a release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrests were spurred by a 911 call Friday from a passer-by who told officials he saw three young males“trying car doors” in an apartment complex while he was walking in the area of 600 San Lino Circle in Venice, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man told 911 that one man entered a pick-up truck and gave the operator a license plate number and vehicle description, reports showed. A check of the plate number came back to a vehicle stolen from St. Petersburg.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the stolen vehicle at Jacaranda Boulevard and Venice Avenue. A helicopter then followed the vehicle north on Interstate 75, due to “history of the subjects feeling from law enforcement,” the probable cause affidavit stated.
Officials deployed stop sticks before conducting a traffic stop, which were successful. However, the the vehicle failed to yield and continued to drive north before losing control and striking a median and stopping on I-75 north, according to reports.
All four people in the vehicle - Tynan Hutchinson, 16, Juan Rodriguez, 16, Lazarius D. Faulk, 17, and Darius T. Smith, 18, ran but were apprehended after a foot chase. All four were charged with felony grand theft auto, the release stated.
Smith, the only person to speak with detectives following the incident, admitted to being a passenger in the car he knew was stolen, according to reports. He also told investigators the group came to Venice to commit vehicle burglaries and that he tried a couple of car doors but said he did not enter any of them, according to reports.
Smith, however, said he saw one of the teens get cash from a truck in the San Lino Circle neighborhood.
Smith was released Friday on $1,500 bond and all three juveniles were released to the Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the release.
"Thanks to a joint effort from personnel across the agency, these arrests were essentially the result of a one-day operation," Sarasota County Sheriff Thomas Knight said in the release. "Through intelligence sharing and law enforcement partnerships, we knew these criminals would be hitting Sarasota County so we took extra steps to stop them in their tracks. Let this be a message to other criminals that their behavior is not tolerated in Sarasota County."
Officials reminded citizens to lock their car doors and report suspicious activity. Since Jan. 1, 87 percent of vehicle burglaries in Sarasota County have been of unlocked vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.
Friday morning’s investigation to apprehend the suspects was based on the recent crime trend. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said it partnered with the Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Hillsborough County sheriff's offices, and the St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park police departments to identify suspects involved in the thefts.
