Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a man and three teens for grand theft auto in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries and thefts that have happened over the past several weeks in the Tampa Bay area. The video captures the four people fleeing from law enforcement before crashing a stolen vehicle and being taken into custody in a wooded area off Interstate 75 in Sarasota County.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Crime

Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market

On November 1, 2016 at approximately 1:00 am, the suspects entered the Farmers Market located at 1718 Fletcher Avenue East in Tampa by breaking out the glass door to the business office. Anyone with any information on these suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

