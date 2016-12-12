Robber hits taco trailer in Bradenton

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in the armed robbery of a taco trailer on Saturday.
The suspect entered the taco trailer, parked in front of the Mobil gas station at 5929 14th Street West, and grabbed a cash box with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the MCSO.
The suspect is described as standing approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, and he was wearing a grey hoodie, black hat, blue shorts and white shoes. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was armed with a knife.
Anyone with information should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
