Cops say carjacking suspect didn’t even have license to drive

A man chased down a carjacking suspect after hearing the victim’s story.
A 52-year-old woman was getting out of her car behind the Banana Factory on 14th Street West where she worked around 11:40 a.m. Friday when a man, later identified as 26-year-old Nicholas S. Holloway, asked the woman for a ride, according to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Holloway demanded the woman give him the vehicle and said he had a gun, implying there was a firearm in his jacket.
He then drove out of the parking lot and onto 14th Street West.
The woman ran into the business and told customers what had occurred. A man got into his own car and began to drive after Holloway.
Holloway struck several vehicles while being pursued before getting out in front of a home at 2608 Bay Drive. The man was able to detain Holloway until deputies arrived and took him into custody, according to the report.
As of Monday morning, Holloway was in the Manatee County jail facing charges of carjacking with a firearm and driving with suspended, canceled or revoked driver’s license. He was being held on bonds totaling $50,120.
