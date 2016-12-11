Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Dec. 11, 2016

Eric Jason Leeth, first degree petit theft, out-of-state fugitive, no bond
Bridgett Johnson, DUI alcohol or drugs, $500 bond
Bruce Daryl Hanter, possession of controlled substance w/o prescription, $2,000 bond
Raul Villanueva Canales, aggravated assault, discharging firearm, $500 bond
Santos Garcia, battery, $120 bond
Eva Teitelbaum, DUI alcohol or drugs, refusal to submit to DUI test, $1,000 bond
Jacob David Kurschner, first degree petit theft, $500 bond
Walter Agustin, disorderly conduct, $120 bond
Irving Zuniga, disorderly conduct, $120 bond
William Thomas Hermenau, DUI alcohol or drugs, $500 bond