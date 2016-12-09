Cops say suspect admitted to selling crack cocaine but not heroin

A Bradenton man with a reported lengthy criminal history stood in front of a judge yet again Thursday for an initial appearance and had his bond revoked.
Noel J. Wade, 36, was served with two warrants on charges of possession of crack cocaine, a second-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a first-degree misdemeanor in the Manatee County jail Wednesday, where he was being held on several other drug-related charges.
Wade has more than 20 prior felony convictions on charges of sale of drugs, possession of drugs and domestic battery, court records showed.
In his initial video appearance for the warrants Thursday, Wade’s bond was revoked by County Judge Mark Singer who also ordered a Nebbia hearing – which determines whether money used to pay the defendant’s bond is from a legitimate source – and appointed a public defender to Wade’s case. However, Wade replied he would hire a private attorney.
The charges stem from a search warrant that was served on Wade’s Royal Motel apartment on Oct. 25, according to court documents. During an investigation , a “reliable confidential informant” told investigators that Wade was living in an apartment in the Royal Motel on 14th Street where he would allegedly “conduct narcotics business,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
The search revealed 11.7 grams of rock cocaine and 3.3 grams of powder cocaine, digital scales, two marijuana joints and a 4.8 gram pack of synthetic marijuana in the apartment.
During the search, Wade reportedly told investigators that he “don’t sell heroin but he does sell rock cocaine,” records state.
He is expected to return to court Jan. 6 for an arraignment hearing, according to court documents.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments