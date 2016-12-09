Cops say man carjacked woman’s car. But he didn’t count on good Samaritan.

A man chased down a carjacking suspect after hearing the victim’s story.
A 52-year-old woman was getting out of her car behind the Banana Factory on 14th Street West where she worked around 11:40 a.m. Friday when a man, later identified as 26-year-old Nicholas S. Holloway, asked the woman for a ride, according to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Holloway demanded the woman give him vehicle and said he had a gun, implying there was a gun in his jacket.
He then drove out of the parking lot and onto 14th Street West.
The woman ran into the business and told customers what had occurred. A man got into his own car and began to drive after Holloway.
Holloway struck several vehicles while being pursued before getting out in front of a home, 2608 Bay Drive. The man was able to detain Holloway until deputies arrived and took him into custody, according to the report.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
