Driver in custody after Friday morning crash

A man is in custody after a crash that blocked the intersection of 14th Street West and 21st Avenue West Friday morning, police said.
Officials were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. when the driver of an Agnelli Pool and Spa truck attempted to turn left onto 21st Avenue West from a southbound lane of 14th Street West, according to Bradenton Police officer Ryan Vaughn. As the truck turned left, it was struck by a yellow pick-up truck.
There is a no left turn sign hanging next to the traffic signal at that intersection. No injuries were reported.
The driver of the Agnelli Pool and Spa truck was taken into custody and will be charged with having no driver’s license and making an illegal left-hand turn, Vaughn said.
Traffic was routed around the intersection to 13th Street until the crash was cleaned up and the vehicles were towed from the scene shortly after 9 a.m. The name of the driver was not immediately available.
Vaughn noted that the company’s owners were cooperative in the incident.
