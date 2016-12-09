Gunman robs supermarket

Miami police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Sedanos Supermarket with a gun on Dec. 1, 2016.
Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market

On November 1, 2016 at approximately 1:00 am, the suspects entered the Farmers Market located at 1718 Fletcher Avenue East in Tampa by breaking out the glass door to the business office. Anyone with any information on these suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

Man uses knife to rob Sarasota drug store

Sarasota Police Detectives are attempting to identify an armed robbery suspect who showed a knife and demanded cash at Walgreens, 3550 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2016.

