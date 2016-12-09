Gunman robs supermarket

On November 1, 2016 at approximately 1:00 am, the suspects entered the Farmers Market located at 1718 Fletcher Avenue East in Tampa by breaking out the glass door to the business office. Anyone with any information on these suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
Sarasota Police Detectives are attempting to identify an armed robbery suspect who showed a knife and demanded cash at Walgreens, 3550 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2016.